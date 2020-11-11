Manasi Naik Gets Engaged To BF Pardeep Kharera In Mumbai

Marathi actress and dancer Manasi Naik got engaged to professional boxer Pardeep Kharera on November 10 at her residence in Mumbai. The couple exchanged rings in the presence of their parents and Manasi's best friend and actress Deepali Sayyed. The 'Baghtoi Rikshawala' fame took to her Instagram handle and shared some adorable pictures with her fiancé.

She captioned the post as, "Engaged Future Mrs Kharera ❤️ @pardeepkharera1 #EngagementCeremony #ToBeBride #Happy #FutureHusband #LoveYou #coupleGoals #GettingMarriedSoon #PardeepManasi #enagagementphotos #engagement."

See post here

In the picture, Manasi Naik is looking gorgeous in a golden saree while Pardeep Kharera looked handsome in orange kurta pyjama, paired with designer olive green bandhgala. Notably, Pardeep posted a lovely message for Manasi in the comments section. He wrote, "Love is just a word until someone comes along and gives it meaning. ... I LOVE YOU LADHO RANI ? WELCOME TO KHARERA FAMILY ❤️."

While speaking about the engagement, Manasi told Times of India, "Because of the ongoing pandemic, we decided to keep the engagement ceremony simple and intimate. Pardeep's parents, who live in Haryana and a few of our relatives from other cities couldn't be a part of the ceremony in person. However, they witnessed the ceremony via video call. We did both sakharpuda (Maharashtrian engagement ceremony) and Roka ceremony and got their blessings virtually."

Also Read : Bigg Boss Marathi 1 Fame Sai Lokur Gets Engaged To Bangalore Based Beau Tirthadeep Roy

Manasi and Pardeep are planning to get married in January 2021, however, they have not revealed the date of their wedding yet. Not only Manasi, a few months ago, Sai Lokur also got engaged to Bengaluru-based techie Tirthadeep Roy. She is getting married on November 30.

Also Read : Siddharth Chandekar & Mitali Mayekar Postpone Their Wedding Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Filmibeat congratulates Manasi and Pardeep on their engagement!