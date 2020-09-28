Parna Pethe & Husband Alok Rajwade To Donate Plasma As They Recovered From COVID-19

Last month, Marathi actress Parna Pethe and her director-husband Alok Rajwade tested positive for COVID-19. After being diagnosed with Coronavirus, the couple quarantined themselves at home with a proper medication provided by their doctor. Now, Parna and Alok have finally recovered from COVID-19 and are all set to donate plasma to help other patients recover from the disease.

Parna Pethe took to Twitter and wrote, "Said hi and bye to covid 19 ❤️soon will be plasma ready and ready to help and hear out anyone battling with it or is anxious because of it trust your bodies, wear masks and don't take this lightly ❤️ unending love and peace. we are together in this. do reach out for absolutely anything."

In an interview with the Times of India, Parna revealed that her husband Alok Rajwade tested positive for COVID-19 after developing mild fever and loss of sense of smell. After his results came out, the YZ actress decided to undergo a test and later also tested positive for the same. "I was asymptomatic. But both of us lost our sense of smell and taste, which was a really strange feeling," Parna added.

Alok said, "It made us realise how dependent we are on our senses and how important they are for us." On the other hand, Parna advised people not to ignore such symptoms and take care of themselves. The Marathi actress revealed that due to much fear and uncertainty around COVID-19, people would get anxious and panicky.

She advised everyone to interact with people while recovering. "We had friends who had tested positive and recovered. So, we spoke to them on calls and they shared their experience, which was reassuring," Parna Pethe said.

On the other hand, Alok Rajwade advised people to follow all the guidelines provided by the government to stay safe and infection-free. Moreover, Parna advised people not to share food or drinks with anyone including people you are close with.