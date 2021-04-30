Ruchita Jadhav’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin With Grahmukh Puja; See Pictures

Marathi actress Ruchita Jadhav is all set to get married to businessman Anand Mane on May 3, 2021 in Panchgani, Maharashtra. Ever since the actress revealed about her wedding, fans can't keep calm to see pictures of her marriage and pre-wedding festivities Well, the Love Lagna Locha actress' pre-wedding ceremonies began yesterday (April 29, 2021) with 'grahmukh puja' at her home.

Photos from the ceremony went viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over her beautiful Maharashtrian look. In the pictures, Ruchita Jadhav looks beautiful in a red saree, minimal makeup, and a traditional nath, which completes her look. She can be seen sitting beside her dad and performing some rituals ahead of her wedding. 'Grahmukh puja' is traditionally organized in many Marathi households before marriage.

For the unversed, Ruchita Jadhav also had a spinster party with her friends at her home. The photos of her bachelorette party had also gone viral on social media, and we must say, her friends arranged a lovely bash for the soon-to-be-bride amid the lockdown. Interestingly, Ruchita will have three days of pre-wedding celebrations including mehendi, haldi, engagement and sangeet.

Also Read : Ruchita Jadhav To Get Married To Mumbai-Based Businessman Anand Mane On May 3; Details Inside

Notably, the actress will be wearing her mother's wedding saree for one of the functions. Due to the pandemic, the couple will tie the knot in Panchgani's farmhouse in the presence of just family members and close friends. Ruchita Jadhav confirmed that she will throw a grand reception party for her industry friends once the situation gets under control.

Also Read : Mulshi Pattern Actor Kshitij Date Ties The Knot With Rucha Apte Amid Lockdown; See Wedding Pictures

Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, the actress revealed that she met Anand Mane on a matrimonial site, and decided to get married after she got to know him during the lockdown period. Now, after this news, fans are eagerly waiting for the D-day.