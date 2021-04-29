Sakhi Gokhale Pens Emotional Note On Her Father Mohan Gokhale’s 22nd Death Anniversary

Marathi actress Sakhi Gokhale, who shot to fame with the role of Reshma in Dil Dosti Duniyadaari, recently remembered her actor-father Mohan Gokhale on his 22nd death anniversary. For the unversed, the veteran actor passed away in 1999 at 45 due to a heart attack. The actress shared her childhood picture with her late father on Instagram and penned an emotional note in the caption.

Sakhi Gokhale wrote, "In the past 22 years, I've been in and to wonderful places, met beautiful people, read the books that you've scribbled in, worn your clothes and in all those moments, wondered if you would have loved all those things too? And then there are times when it relieves me to not have you experience the times we are in. A mixbag of sorts! Thinking of you Baba, always! Carrying you in my blood, my genes & my heart."

In the above picture, one can see a baby Sakhi in Mohan Gokhale's arms and the father-daughter duo looks adorable a good time. Notably, the Pimpal actress couldn't spend more time with her father, as she was only 5 when he bid adieu to the world. Since then, her actress-mother Shubhangi Gokhale single-handedly brought her up. And now, she is one of the established actresses in Marathi cinema.

Also Read : Bhargavi Chirmuley: A Woman Is The Lifeline And Backbone Of The Family

Sakhi Gokhale got married to actor Suvrat Joshi in 2019. They have worked together in the shows Dil Dosti Duniyadaari, Dil Dosti Duniyadaari 2 and Marathi play Amar Photo Studio. She was last seen in Befaam opposite Siddharth Chandekar.

Also Read : Usha Nadkarni Shares A Tragic Story About Late Kishore Nandlaskar's Life

Talking about Mohan Gokhale, the late actor had featured in Marathi, Gujarati, English and Hindi films. He starred in popular ventures like Maaficha Sakshidar, Hench Majhe Maher, Banya Bapu, Sparsh, Holi, Mirch Masala, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho and so on. He also featured in TV shows like Yatra, Aahat, Bharat Ek Khoj, CID and many others.