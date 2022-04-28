Sonalee Kulkarni And Kunal Benodekar To Get Married Again On THIS Date; Details Inside

As we all know, Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni got married to her beau Kunal Benodekar during the COVID-19 lockdown on May 7, 2021, and the couple is all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month. And to make it memorable, Sonalee and Kunal have reportedly decided to get married once again. Isn't it interesting?

Well, a source close to the couple informed ETimes TV that they are getting married in the presence of their close friends, family members and colleagues. The source said, "Sonalee got married to Kunal in Dubai on May 7 amid the strict COVID-19 lockdown and could not invite her relatives, friends, and family to her wedding last year. Sonalee virtually took the blessings of their families on their wedding last year and nobody could be physically present on such a big day. That's why Sonalee will get married again now on her first wedding anniversary in the presence of their families, friends, and colleagues."

The source further stated that Sonalee Kulkarni missed the celebration of her wedding due to the pandemic. Hence, she doesn't want to miss any chance to make her wedding memorable. Currently, the actress is in Mumbai and will soon leave for London.

Sonalee Kulkarni and Kunal Benodekar are currently prepping for their first-anniversary celebration and have reportedly invited many celebrities from the Marathi Film Industry. After this news, fans can't wait to see the pictures of her grand wedding ceremony on her first wedding anniversary.

Talking about her work, the actress was last seen in popular Marathi films such as Jhimma and Pandu.