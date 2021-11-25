EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Sonalee Kulkarni Reveals Actual Reason Behind Choosing The Role Of Chhatrapati Tararani
Marathi movies have been making their mark on the global market, all thanks to unique content and amazing representation of Maharashtrian culture. Ever since Marathi cinema has started getting recognition in the international markets, many celebrities from the Marathi industry have been getting good opportunities at the global platforms.
Recently, Akshay Bardapurkar's Planet Marathi and Piiyush Singh's Golden Ratio Films has brought UK's biggest independent film studio, Black Hangar Studios onboard for their upcoming Marathi film, Moghul Mardini Chhatrapati Tararani. Well, it is indeed a big collaboration in the history of Marathi cinema, as the film starring Sonalee Kulkarni in the titular role, will be considered as the first Marathi-Hollywood film. Hence, Filmibeat recently had an exclusive interaction with the Chhatrapati Tararani's lead actress Sonalee Kulkarni, in which she opened up about the collaboration, her role, growth of Marathi cinema and much more. Excerpts-
‘It’s An Honour To Represent The Story Of Chhatrapati Tararani’
How does it feel to be part of Chhatrapati Tararani?
It's
an
honour
to
represent
the
story
of
Chhatrapati
Tararani.
And,
on
the
other
hand,
it
has
also
become
a
global
film.
So,
it's
just
an
honour
to
take
the
pride
of
the
Maratha
Empire
on
such
a
big
global
stage.
How did you come on board to play the role of Queen Tararani?
DOP of this project Rahul Jadhav and me have always been about Tararani for the last three years. Just before the pandemic, he started developing the script. Once we had the script ready, we went to Planet Marathi and Akshay Bardapurkar got happy with the script and decided to produce the film. He played a very important role to take Chhatrapati Tararani to the global platform.
‘It Is Indeed A Big Achievement For Marathi Cinema’
What are the qualities that you like the most in Tararani?
Everybody
who
will
watch
the
film
or
read
her
story
would
believe
with
the
fact
that
she
was
the
one-woman
army.
After
Chhatrapati
Shivaji
Maharaj,
Chhatrapati
Sambhaji
Maharaj
and
Chhatrapati
Rajaram
(Tararani's
husband),
there
was
no
one
to
take
care
of
the
kingdom.
At
that
time
Aurangzeb
thought
that
it's
the
end
of
the
Maratha
empire,
but
it
was
Chhatrapati
Tararani
who
took
over
the
empire
and
made
sure
that
she
will
capture
all
the
forts
won
by
him.
In
the
span
of
9
years,
she
was
fighting
against
him
along
with
her
Maratha
warriors.
Amidst
a
lot
of
division
and
separation,
she
brought
everyone
back
fought
for
the
Maratha
empire.
She
was
also
politically
very
sharp.
Because
she
was
the
daughter
of
Hambirrao
Mohite,
she
was
trained
in
the
army
during
her
childhood.
At
the
same
time,
she
was
also
trained
to
handle
the
political
administration.
In
those
9
years,
she
won
more
than
100
forts
from
Aurangzeb.
The production house of Chhatrapati Tararani, Planet Marathi is collaborating with Hollywood's Independent Film Studio, Black Hangar Studios. Well, it is indeed a big achievement for Marathi cinema. What do you have to say about it?
I am absolutely proud that someone like Akshay Bardapurkar and a team of Planet Marathi from the Marathi film industry make it happen. It is indeed a big achievement for Marathi cinema as it can't happen very easily. Since it is a historical film, it is needed to tell the history of Maharashtra to the global audience. The Marathi films have been doing so well due to their unique content. Hence, it had to reach globally. It had to go on a big commercial level. It is just a beginning and we should continue the glory from here.
‘After The Success Of Hirkani, I Got The Confidence To Play Such Historical Character’
In your 15-year-long career, you have played different characters. However, your love for historical and period characters can be seen in your filmography, as you have played Paro in Ajintha, Anandibai in Rama Madhav and Hirkani in Hirkani. So, was that a particular reason behind choosing this film to play the lead role?
Actually,
yes!
After
the
success
of
Hirkani,
I
got
the
confidence
to
play
such
a
historical
character.
I
have
been
very
fortunate
that
these
kinds
of
roles
came
my
way.
Especially,
Ajintha
as
it
was
made
by
Nitin
Chandrakant
Desai
on
a
large
scale.
It
was
a
great
experiment
in
the
British
collaboration.
Although,
it
was
entirely
shot
and
produced
by
an
Indian
studio,
we
had
British
actors
in
it.
Playing
Paro
in
Ajintha
was
absolutely
a
delight.
It
was
Smita
Patil's
dream
apparently.
I
feel
blessed
that
audiences
accept
me
in
such
powerful
and
responsible
characters.
Have you done any special preparations to play the role of Tararani?
It will be going far beyond all the historical characters that I have played in the past. Even if I played all these characters in the past, Chhatrapati Tararani will be the most responsible job ever I have had in my career. Because she comes from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's clan directly. Whenever you play such characters, you have a huge responsibility that you will have to carry on your shoulder. You can't go wrong, there can't be any mistakes. There is a lot of pressure, but at the same time, she was a royal herself, I had to learn those tactics and accents of the Shiv period. I have learned the basics of sword fighting and stick fighting.
‘I Have A Lot Of Restrictions About Doing Certain Stuff On OTT’
In this world of digital platforms, we have seen a lot of Marathi actors featuring in several web series. However, you are still away from it. Any particular reason behind it? When can we see you in a web series?
I have a lot of restrictions about doing certain stuff on OTT. There are some tick boxes that I have put on myself. But, I have recently done shooting for a web show and it will come on the OTT platform very soon.
Any more Bollywood films in your kitty?
At the moment, No! Currently, I am enjoying doing Marathi movies. If I get anything good in future, I will definitely do it. Right now, I am focusing on Chhatrapati Tararani. I have one more release in December. And after that, for six months, I will only be doing Tararani.