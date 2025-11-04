Delhi Crime 3 Trailer Release Time Today: Here’s When Delhi Crime Season 3 Trailer Will Be Out - UPDATE

Delhi Crime 3 Trailer Release Time: After a long four-year break, Netflix's critically acclaimed series Delhi Crime is finally returning with its highly anticipated third season later this month. Since Season 2 premiered in 2022, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next chapter of this gripping crime drama.

The buzz around Delhi Crime 3 has been growing ever since its announcement, with viewers excited to see what intense case the Delhi Police will tackle next. Adding to the excitement, the makers have now revealed the official trailer release date.

Curious about when and where you can catch the trailer for Delhi Crime Season 3? Don't worry - we've got you covered with all the important details about the upcoming trailer launch and what to expect from the new season.

DELHI CRIME SEASON 3 TRAILER RELEASE TIME TODAY

The anticipation is reaching its peak as the makers gear up for a grand trailer launch event scheduled for today (November 4). The team of Delhi Crime 3 will reunite at this special occasion to share insights about the upcoming season and officially unveil the much-awaited trailer.

Viewers can save the date and tune in around 2 PM on November 4, when lead stars Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi are expected to present the trailer. With both actresses joining forces, fans can look forward to an intense glimpse into the gripping world of Delhi Crime Season 3.

DELHI CRIME 3 TRAILER RELEASE: WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE IN HD?

For viewers eagerly waiting, the trailer of Delhi Crime 3 will premiere online in HD on Netflix India's official YouTube channel. Along with the YouTube release, the cast and crew are also set to share the trailer across their official Twitter and Instagram handles, ensuring fans can catch every glimpse of the much-talked-about film on their favorite platforms.

WHEN WILL DELHI CRIME SEASON 3 PREMIERE ON NETFLIX?

Netflix is gearing up to entertain fans once again as Delhi Crime returns with Season 3 on November 13. The new chapter takes viewers on a darker, more intense journey, delving into the disturbing world of human trafficking - a case that spans the nation and exposes horrifying truths lurking beneath society's surface.

The story unfolds when an abandoned infant is found, drawing DCP Vartika Chaturvedi - portrayed by Shefali Shah - and her team into an investigation more dangerous than they could ever anticipate. Their search leads them to Badi Didi, played by Huma Qureshi, a ruthless and manipulative criminal running a vast trafficking network built on the exploitation of young girls. What starts as a simple case soon escalates into a relentless pursuit across India.

Directed by Tanuj Chopra, Delhi Crime Season 3 brings back fan-favorite cast members, including Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh, Rajesh Tailang as Bhupendra Singh, Jaya Bhattacharya as Vimla Baradwaj, and Anuraag Arora as Jairaj Singh. New additions to the cast - Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar - promise to add fresh intrigue and emotional intensity to the already powerful narrative.