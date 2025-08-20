Get Updates
Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5-7 Release Time: Newly Engaged Couples Finally To Come Face To Face

By
Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5-7 Release Time

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5-7 Release Time: Hearts will be broken and jaws will drop, so get ready for the new drama in the upcoming episodes of Love Is Blind UK Season 2. In these episodes, the couples who matched will finally meet each other in person. Will this make the spark fade, or will the love continue to reign? As we speculate about what might happen, let's take a look at the release time for Episodes 5-7 of Love Is Blind UK Season 2 on Netflix.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5-7 Release Date

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5 to 7 will be released on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 only on Netflix.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5-7 Release Time

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5to 7 will be released on Netflix at 12.30 pm. All three episodes will be released at once on OTT platform.

How To Watch Love Is Blind Season 2 Episodes 5-7 On Netflix?

Follow these steps to watch Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5-7 on Netflix:

Step 1: Log in to your Netflix account
Step 2: In case you don't have a Netflix account, then download the app, choose the needed plan, fill in the details and make the payment
Step 3: Search for 'Love Is Blind UK' in the search bar
Step 4: Click on the dropdown button and select Season 2
Step 5: Click on the dropdown button and click on episode 5, click on 'play' button to stream the episode in real-time
Step 6: Click on the 'download' button to save the episode and watch it later

What Will Happen In Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5-7?

The synopsis of Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episode 5 reads, "The couples meet in person for the first time, and sparks seem to fly again between some of the candidates. This could jeopardize the engagement of one of the participants." In episode 6, the couples will meet each other in real time. The newly engaged couples will try to adjust to the reality with their couple, introduce them to their friends and family before walking down the aisle.

