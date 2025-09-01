Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Reunion Recap: Why Did Kal & Sarover Split? Here's Where She Is Now

Where Is Sarover Now: Love Is Blind UK Season 2 premiered on Netflix India on Monday, September 1, 2025. All episodes of the show are currently available to stream on the OTT platform. With the reunion episode releasing today, many fans were placing their bets on Kaleem and Sarover's relationship. Are they still together? Well, the much-awaited question has finally been answered in the reunion: Kal and Sarover are no longer together. But did Sarover find someone new? Let's take a look at what she's been up to since her time on Netflix's hit dating show.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Reunion: Where Is Sarover Now?

Why Did Kal & Sarover Break Up?

Sarover addressed in Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Reunion why her marriage with Kal ended. Kal said in the Reunion episode that he and Sarover fell out of their marriage on the last day of their honeymoon. Where Kal believed their marriage broke off because of physical and emotional intimacy, while Sarover believed Kal was "cold" after marriage.

Where Is Sarover Now? Is Sarover Dating Anyone?

Is Sarover dating anyone right now? As per her social media activities, Sarover seems not to be dating anyone. There has been no report on whether she is dating anyone or not. As per Sarover's social media, she seems to be currently focussing on her mental and physcial well being.

Sarover uploaded a video from her journey in Love Is Blind UK Season 2. She wrote, "Tonight you heard me try find out why my marriage ended and what changed. You all & I deserved to seek answers. Let me go back." She added, "The 2nd January and I've been told my marriage is over. In a short 3 months, I go from the best day of my life to the darkest place I never knew existed..."

