Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Reunion Release Time: At What Time Will Episode Release In India? Watch Sneak Peek

By
Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Reunion Release Time

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Reunion Release Time: The finale episodes of Love Is Blind UK Season 2 revealed which couples ultimately got married. Out of all the participants, five couples got engaged and saw each other for the first time. However, as they began to explore their relationships, one couple realized they weren't compatible and decided to part ways before the big day. The remaining four couples made it to the altar, but only three said "I do."

There has been much speculation about whether the three married couples are still together. The answer will only be revealed in the Love Is Blind UK Season 2 reunion episode. So, when will the reunion air? Let's take a look.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Reunion Release Date

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Reunion episode will be released on Netflix on Sunday, August 31, in the UK. In India, Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Reunion will be released on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Reunion Release Time

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Reunion will be released at 9 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Sunday. In India, Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Reunion will be released at 1.30 am IST on Monday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix)

What Will Happen In Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Reunion?

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Reunion teaser is out, and it's building anxiety among the fans. Fans have zoomed the pictures and have spotted what could possibly happen in the Reunion episode. Well, a user commented, "Kieran and Meg both have their rings on. Yes, I froze the frame , snapped the pic and zoomed in." We already speculated (as per various proofs) that Megan and Kieran are probably still married.

Why was the host in tears? What exactly happened? It seems there's a photo booth picture that holds some answers, and it will be revealed during the reunion episode. A user speculated, "The reunion is gonna be better than the WHOLE SERIES put together😂." Let us further wait for the release to get the tea on the contestants' love life.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix)

netflix
