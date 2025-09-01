Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Reunion: Where Is Kaleem Now? Relationship Status & Unseen Wedding Vows Revealed

Where Is Kaleem Now: For the first time in Love is Blind UK history, an Indian and a Pakistani tied the knot on the show. When Kaleem and Sarover exchanged vows, many viewers speculated that the couple might have faced backlash due to their backgrounds. Now, one of the most frequently asked questions has finally been addressed by Kaleem himself. A user asked Kaleem, "Bro did you guys get any hate messages?? Because Pakistani and Indian marrying each other is a very hated idea." To this Kaleem replied, "It was very well received."

In a recent post, Kaleem also revealed something surprising: the vows he and Sarover actually exchanged at the altar were not shown in the finale episode. So, what were the real vows? Let's take a look:

Love Is Blind UK Season 2: Where Is Kaleem Now?

Kaleem is from Wigan, England. He is half-Pakistani and is currently residing in England itself. Since he is a gym owner, Kaleem uploaded the picture of his gym saying, "favorite piece of gym equipment...cordless henry."

Are Kaleem & Sarover Still Together? Love is Blind UK Season 2 Contestant Makes Shocking Claims

Kaleem claims that the vows he actually said at the altar did not make it to the cut. Therefore, he framed what he said. It read, "You are the princess to my prince, the Juliet to my Romeo, the south to my north, the tranquil to my frantic and the orange to my apple." Kaleem captioned the post, "The Full Vows 💒 Sad the full vows didn't make the final edit.. especially after getting them all out without a single stutter 🤣."

Kaleem further claimed that the bits editors did not keep in the final cut were something that highlighted their differences, which bonded the couple together. Seeing this, many started speculating that the couple are still together. One commented, "To be sharing so much with us I can only picture you guys still being together and as strong!"

All the episodes of Love is Blind UK Season 2 is currently available to stream on Netflix.