The Bads Of Bollywood Controversy: WHO Is Kranti? Did Sameer Wankhede's 2nd Wife Take Dig At Aryan's Show?

The Bads Of Bollywood (Netflix) Controversy: While Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Bads Of Bollywood (The Ba***ds Of Bollywood) continues to trend at #1 on Netflix, the 7-episode series is making headlines over some serious accusations. Amidst all the rave reviews and fan appreciation, Aryan's debut show landed in the middle of a legal storm earlier this week over Ranbir Kapoor's vaping scene. Adding to the legal row, former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede moved to the Delhi High Court and filed a Rs 2 cr defamation suit against Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company behind The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, which is owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. In his file, Wankhede alleged that Aryan's show portrays him in a negative and defamatory light, misrepresenting facts and damaging his reputation.

The Bads Of Bollywood Controversy: Did Sameer Wankhede's Wife Take A Dig At Aryan Khan's Netflix Show?

At the centre of the current buzz, the alleged scene in the first episode of The Bads Of Bollywood, where an NCB officer (a character that is believed to have been heavily inspired by the ex-anti-drugs officer) arrives outside a high-profile Bollywood party, planning a raid.

Hours after the news of Sameer Wankhede slapping a defamation suit against SRK's production house for "deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign his reputation" broke out, one of the recent Instagram posts shared by Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar has caught everyone's attention.

In the Insta post, a video shared 5 days ago, her husband is seen giving an anti-drugs lecture and drug abuse among the youngsters.

Sameer Wankhede Second Wife: Who Is Kranti Redkar?

Born and raised in Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar is all over the news. The 43-year-old actress, filmmaker and content creator is best known for her Marathi films. Born on 17th August 1982, Kranti made her acting debut in the 2000 Marathi film titled 'Soon Asavi Ashi', but shot to fame after the "Kombadi Palali" song from the movie Jatra: Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad (2005).

Sameer Wankhede and Kranti Redkar's love story started after graduation. The two fell in love and tied the knot on March 29, 2017. The couple is now proud parents of twin daughters - Ziya and Zyda.

Sameer Wankhede First Wife: Who Is Shabana Qureshi? Ex-Wife, Divorce & More

While it was Kranti's first marriage, Sameer was previously married to Dr. Shabana Qureshi. According to reports, Sameer had stated that he and his first wife Shabana had gotten married in 2006 under the Special Marriage Act. After a decade, the two parted ways through a mutual divorce in 2016.