The Bads Of Bollywood EXCLUSIVE: Was Raghav Juyal Aryan's FIRST Choice For Parvaiz's Role? Actor Spills Beans

Raghav Juyal The Bad Of Bollywood Exclusive: You must be living under a rock if you aren't aware of the ongoing The Bads Of Bollywood (The Ba***ds Of Bollywood) rage. The 7-episode quirky series, which presents Bollywood from a bold and satirical lens, marks Aryan Khan's big directorial debut. Directed and co-written by Khan along with Bilal Siddiqui and Manav Chauhan, The Bads Of Bollywood is dominating the OTT space, with trending #1 on Netflix since its premiere. Packed with a strong and dynamic ensemble, it's Raghav Juyal who stood out the most. The Emraan Hashmi 'paglu', quirky and highly eccentric Parvaiz (played by Raghav), has set the benchmark for the hero's ultimate best friend at the top.

Riding high on success, actor-dancer and choreographer Raghav recently sat down for an exclusive chit-chat with Aditya Rana aka 'A Se Aadii' from Filmibeat. In the interview, Juyal was at his candid best and spoke about his equation with Aryan Khan, how he got Parvaiz's character and SRK's advice. Read on...

The Bads Of Bollywood Exclusive: Was Raghav Juyal Always Aryan Khan's First Choice For Parvaiz's Character?

Raghav Juyal needs no introduction! From DID to Kill and now, The Bads Of Bollywood, he has come a long way, carving his own niche as an entertainer. The actor-dancer left everyone impressed with his performance as 'Paraviz' in Aryan's Netflix hit The Bads Of Bollywood. From singing the Arabic verses of 'Kaho Na Kaho' in front of Emraan Hashmi to his bromance with Lakshya (Aasmaan Singh), and of course, his epic comic timing, Raghav Juyal has left a long-lasting impact, striking the perfect chord wth the audience.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with 'A se Aadii' from Filmibeat, the actor opened up about the process of landing the role and also addressed whether he was Aryan Khan's first choice for the role.

When Raghav was asked whether he was always the first choice of Aryan to play 'Parvaiz' in The Bads Of Bollywood, he replied, "Yeah, because I gave an audition with Nandini and Karan Malik. So, in one audition, he understood that this is what he wanted. Then Shah Rukh sir also showed him in the audition that this is what he wanted."

"I had a doubt (about Parvaiz's background sketch) and then immediately when Aryan said that this is my favourite character and we will work this out," he added.

Exclusive! Raghav Juyal On The Advice Shah Rukh Khan Gave Him

In one of the segments, Raghav Juyal expressed his love for Shah Rukh Khan and also talked about the one important advice that he got from him. "He advised me, 'Don't be a loose cannon in your interviews and also in life. You have a responsibility to 500 people around you. You are becoming a star. You have a family. Think what you speak'".

