The Bads Of Bollywood (Netflix) Full Cast Fees: Aryan HIGHEST Paid; Lakshya Vs Raghav; WHO Charged More?

The Bads Of Bollywood Cast Fees: One week since its release, The Bads of Bollywood is still the talk of the town-and still trending at #1 on Netflix India. Marking Aryan Khan's directorial debut, the seven-episode satirical series landed on the OTT platform on Thursday, September 18, and immediately took over social media, meme culture, and streaming charts. This offbeat spoof comedy is not your average Bollywood parody. It's chaotic, self-aware, packed with hidden references, and absolutely unapologetic about poking fun at the Bollywood film industry.

With satire, drama, and 'brainrot' Gen-Z humor, Aryan Khan-directed The Ba***ds Of Bollywood (The Bads Of Bollywood) dives headfirst into themes like nepotism, over-the-top PR culture, award show politics, and influencer-style fame. From Kill to The Bads Of Bollywood, Lakshya and Raghav Juyal's onscreen chemistry from foes to BFFs is something we didn't know we needed.

After dominating the OTT charts and breaking into meme culture, The Bads Of Bollywood isn't just making waves for its satire and storytelling - it's also sparking curiosity about the money behind the madness.

From Aryan Khan's directorial debut to standout performances by Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, and a lineup of viral cameos, the series has become one of Netflix India's biggest homegrown hits of the year. But how much did its cast really earn for bringing this chaotic, meta-filled world to life?

1) Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan's - the man behind 'The Bads Of Bollywood' - entrance into the industry has been anything but conventional. Unlike other starkids, the 27-year-old took a hatke creative risks for his big debut and it's clearly paying off. According to BigTVLive, Aryan, the creator, director and co-writer of the show, reportedly took home a fatty paycheck of somewhere between Rs 10-12 cr for his debut, making him the highest-paid member of Netflix's The Bads Of Bollywood.

2) Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal as 'Parvaiz' in The Bads Of Bollywood is a treat to watch. The Emraan Hashmi 'paglu' and Aasmaan's biggest cheerleader, Parvaiz, is dominating our Instagram feed right now with edits, videos and photos over his rib-tickling comedy scenes in the show. Raghav Juyal, who is riding high on the success of The Bads Of Bollywood, was paid around Rs 2-2.5 cr for the show, as per Asianet.

3) Lakshya

"Sitaare toh bahaut hai, lekin aasmaan sirf ek..."; Lakshya's iconic dialogue as Aasmaan Singh in The Bads Of Bollywood is one of the 'mic-drop' moments, perfectly summing up the character's journey in the Netflix hit. As per the same Asianet report, the handsome hunk took home Rs 2-3 cr as his fee.

As per reports, the girls, Sahher Bambba and Anya Singh, were said to have been paid Rs 1.5-2 cr for their roles. On the other hand, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manish Chaudhari, and Manoj Pahwa's remunerations were estimated to be around Rs 80 lakhs.