War 2 OTT Release Date Update: Will Hrithik Roshan & Jr. NTR's Film Release On Netflix This Diwali? DEETS

War 2 OTT Release Date Update: There's growing speculation around the OTT release of War 2, the action-packed film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. After hitting theatres on August 14, 2025, the movie has made a strong impact at the box office. As per Monday's collection report, War 2 has raked in Rs. 183 crores (India net), positioning itself as one of the biggest hits of 2025 so far. While the film's theatrical journey has only just begun, many fans are already eager to know when it will be available for streaming. Here's what we know so far:

War 2 OTT Release Date Update: When Will Hrithik Roshan & Jr. NTR's Film Release On Netflix?

As per Sacnilk's report, War 2's digital rights have been sold to Netflix for a whopping Rs. 250 crores. However, the reports say that this is the base price and can reportedly rise to Rs. 300 crores, depending on the income of the movie from the box office. But when will War 2 be released on Netflix?

According to India.com's report, War 2 will be streaming in Diwali 2025. To note, Diwali is on October 20 and 21. We can expect the release of War 2 on Netflix ahead of the Diwali weekend, somewhere around Friday, October 17, 2025. However, no official announcement has yet been made.

How To Watch War 2 On Netflix?

Follow these steps to watch War 2 on Netflix (when it releases):

Step 1: Log in to your Netflix account

Step 2: In case you don't have a Netflix account then download the app, choose the needed plan, fill in the details, make the payment and log in again

Step 3: Search for 'War 2' in the earch bar

Step 4: Click on 'play' in order to watch the movie in real-time

Step 5: Click on 'download' to download the movie and watch it later. It will appear in your 'Downloads' section of Netflix app