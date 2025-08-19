Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

War 2 OTT Release Date Update: Will Hrithik Roshan & Jr. NTR's Film Release On Netflix This Diwali? DEETS

By
War 2 OTT Release Date Update

War 2 OTT Release Date Update: There's growing speculation around the OTT release of War 2, the action-packed film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. After hitting theatres on August 14, 2025, the movie has made a strong impact at the box office. As per Monday's collection report, War 2 has raked in Rs. 183 crores (India net), positioning itself as one of the biggest hits of 2025 so far. While the film's theatrical journey has only just begun, many fans are already eager to know when it will be available for streaming. Here's what we know so far:

Also Read
Aamir Khan Has An 'Illegal' Child With Jessica Hines, Who Is She? Brother's SHOCKING Revelation Stir Buzz
Aamir Khan Has An 'Illegal' Child With Jessica Hines, Who Is She? Brother's SHOCKING Revelation Stir Buzz

War 2 OTT Release Date Update: When Will Hrithik Roshan & Jr. NTR's Film Release On Netflix?

As per Sacnilk's report, War 2's digital rights have been sold to Netflix for a whopping Rs. 250 crores. However, the reports say that this is the base price and can reportedly rise to Rs. 300 crores, depending on the income of the movie from the box office. But when will War 2 be released on Netflix?

According to India.com's report, War 2 will be streaming in Diwali 2025. To note, Diwali is on October 20 and 21. We can expect the release of War 2 on Netflix ahead of the Diwali weekend, somewhere around Friday, October 17, 2025. However, no official announcement has yet been made.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

How To Watch War 2 On Netflix?

Follow these steps to watch War 2 on Netflix (when it releases):

Step 1: Log in to your Netflix account
Step 2: In case you don't have a Netflix account then download the app, choose the needed plan, fill in the details, make the payment and log in again
Step 3: Search for 'War 2' in the earch bar
Step 4: Click on 'play' in order to watch the movie in real-time
Step 5: Click on 'download' to download the movie and watch it later. It will appear in your 'Downloads' section of Netflix app

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: war 2 netflix
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X