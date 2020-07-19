After Thalapathy Vijay, Thala Ajith Receives Bomb Threat

Thala Ajith aka Ajith Kumar is the new entry into the list of celebrities to receive a fake bomb threat, after Thalapathy Vijay. Recently, Ajith's residence in Injambakkam received a fake bomb threat through the police control room. Read on...
