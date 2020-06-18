Bigg Boss Fame Vanitha Vijaykumar Announces Her Wedding With Peter Paul!

Of lately, a wedding card with the bride's name as Vanitha left netizens wondering if it has anything to do with the actress Vanitha Vijaykumar. Well, the actress has confirmed that the invitation card was indeed of her wedding! Yes, you read that right! The Manikkam star is all set to tie the knot with Peter Paul, who is a filmmaker by profession. The low-key ceremony will be held on June 27 at their residence in Chennai.

In a long statement, the 39-year-old revealed that Peter had asked the approval of her children to marry her, to which they screamed a yes. "You all know my children have been my priority always.. when he asked for my hand in marriage I was speechless (Deep inside I was screaming yes thought) I told him my children need to approve. And when he spoke to them, they screamed yes. Tears welled my eyes when my daughter's said this was the best thing that has happen to me and they want him in their lives as well", she wrote.

She also revealed that he entered her life as a friend who supported her when she was going through a lot of struggles. Vanitha added that the marriage will be performed by following the lockdown protocols with only the immediate family members and close friends in attendance. She wrote, "the wedding is very low key private event with only close friends and family according to government rules and norms. We will release wedding pictures and video for all my fans, well-wishers and media friends soon after the wedding."

This would be Vanitha's third wedding. She was married to Akash in the year 2000, which lasted for 5 years. The duo got divorced due to reasons best known to them. The actress got remarried to a businessman, Anand Jay Rajan, but went on to part ways after 4 years of wedlock.

Also the daughter of senior actor Vijaykumar, the Bigg Boss fame actress has a son Vijaya Srihari and two daughters Jaynitha and Jovitha. The actress is reportedly not on talking terms with her father and siblings.

