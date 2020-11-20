Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Suchitra’s Ex-Husband Karthik Calls Bigg Boss ‘A Scary Reflection Of Ourselves’

RJ Suchitra, who is currently making headlines with her performance in Bigg Boss Tamil 4, has recently been reviewed by her ex-husband, actor Karthik Kumar. The Alaipayuthey actor had conducted a Q&A session on Instagram, where he talked about Bigg Boss, Suchitra, his upcoming projects and much more.

Firstly, when asked about his opinion on Bigg Boss, the actor replied, "Have never watched any program that involved people being watched and judged... We do enough of that shit in real life."

Karthik's ex-wife and singer Suchitra has become a new subject for the netizens to create memes on. Hence, one of the Twitter users asked about the memes on the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant. Replying to the user's question, Karthik praised Suchitra and wrote, "My ex-wife is someone I think highly of and am very fond of. None of you know her although you all think you do." Well, for the unversed, she is known for playing mind games in the madhouse.

The comedian also called Bigg Boss, 'A scary reflection of ourselves to ourselves.' Many of us don't know that Karthik is making his debut as a director with the film Super Senior Heroes.

Talking about Karthik and Suchitra, the couple got married in 2005. After spending 12 years together as a married couple, they got divorced in 2017. Well, the director's statement about the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant must have left netizens confused. What do you have to say about Karthik Kumar's opinions?

