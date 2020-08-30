Jayam Ravi's Thani Oruvan 2: Director Mohan Raja Makes An Exciting Revelation!

Thani Oruvan 2, the much-awaited sequel of Thani Oruvan will bring back Jayam Ravi and Mohan raja together, once again. Recently director Mohan Raja made an interesting revelation about the project. In his recent Twitter post, Raja confirmed that a major update on Thani Oruvan 2 is on the way.

Even though the makers have not revealed any details regarding the theme of the second installment, the sources suggest that the sequel will have a stronger antagonist. Jayam Ravi will reprise his much-loved character Mithran IPS in the sequel. Nayanthara, the leading lady of Thani Oruvan, is also expected to reprise her character in the project.

According to the latest updates, Thani Oruvan sequel, will go on floors once the lockdown comes to an end. The project, which is said to be an action thriller, is expected to bring back the major faces of its prequel, except the antagonist Arvind Swami.