Kollywood Actor Arrested In Chennai For Making Hoax Bomb Call

Yesterday (August 27) night, a Chennai-based actor has been arrested for making a hoax bomb call to a star hotel in Teynampet. As per Times of India report, the actor has worked in a web series and some short films.

Identified as Kennedy John Gangadharan, the actor was asked to meet at a star hotel by Mahesh, the manager of the firm which is making the web series. Apparently, the shooting of the web series was already underway at the hotel.

As per the report, Kennedy, a resident of Puzhal was waiting for more than an hour at the hotel. However, the manager later informed him that the shoot has been called off and asked him to leave. On getting such a reply, Kennedy got frustrated and made a hoax bomb call to the hotel at 10.30 am.

Notably, he also informed the Police control room and said that the bomb has been installed in the hotel and it would blast in a few minutes. After receiving the alert, a bomb disposal squad arrived at the spot with a sniffer dog, Rita. After an hour of search, they discovered that the call was a hoax.

After the information, Teynampet police quickly filed a case and identified Kennedy as the caller. In the investigation, Kennedy reportedly confessed that he was upset over the incident that happened and hence, he committed this unlawful act out of frustration.

Further investigation is still in progress.