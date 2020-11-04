Madras HC Allows Amala Paul To File Defamation Case Against Ex-Beau For Leaking Private Pics

The Madras High Court has reportedly granted permission to actress Amala Paul to file a defamation case against her ex-boyfriend Bhavninder Singh, for leaking their private pictures and claiming that they got married secretly in March 2020. For the unversed, the Aadai actress had denied tying the knot with the Mumbai-based singer, and reportedly revealed that the photos were taken for professional purposes.

Justice Sathish Kumar has allowed Amala Paul to file the defamation suit on Tuesday. If reports are to be believed, the couple got engaged in 2018. Moreover, the actress has also sought a stay from the Madras High Court against publishing her pictures with him.

Earlier, while speaking about her marriage pictures, Amala Paul told a Telugu entertainment portal that she is currently busy with films, and she will announce about her wedding. The actress even asked people not to spread rumours about her weddings. Notably, pictures of Amala with Bhavninder had gone viral in March, but when Amala raised question over it, her ex-beau deleted the pics.

Notably, Amala Paul was previously married to filmmaker AL Vijay in 2014. But after three years, the couple parted ways in 2017 due to disagreement between her and her in-laws on continuing her acting career. On the professional front, her last film Aadai turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

She will next be seen in films like Adho Andha Paravai Pola (Tamil), Cadaver (Tamil) and Aadujeevitham (Malayalam).