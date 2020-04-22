Master Becomes The First Pan-India Release Of Thalapathy Vijay's Career

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Master, was scheduled to be released on April 9 but unfortunately, due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, it couldn't release. After PM Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown, many films, which were scheduled to be released in Summer 2020, have been put on hold or postponed.

Well, Vijay's Master is one of the most-anticipated films of the year, but fans are highly disappointed with the unfortunate circumstances. But, the latest update about the Thalapathy-starrer will make fans happy which states that Master will release in five languages. Notably, it turned out to be the first multi-lingual film of Vijay's career.

Confirming the development, leading Multiplex chain operator, INOX shared this delightful news on their Twitter handle.

According to INOX's tweet, Master will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Vijay fans can't wait to watch his first pan-India release. Coming back to Master's release date, reports stated that the makers will probably release the film on Thalapathy's birthday, i.e. June 22 if lockdown ends and government grants permission.

Master has already caught everyone's attention with its music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The songs like Oru Kutti Kathai and Vaathi Coming have already become chartbusters.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Ramya Subramanian, Dheena, Sanjeev, Srinath, Sriman, Nagendra Prasad, Ramesh Thilak, Prem and others in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators. The cinematography and Editing of Master have been done by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj respectively.