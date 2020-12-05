Master Trailer Release Date: Thalapathy Vijay & Team All Set To Break Records!

Master Trailer And Film Release

It is said that Lokesh Kanagaraj and team will be soon announcing the trailer release of Master. With the rumours going rife, fans and followers are highly excited to finally watch the trailer and also the film, after 9 months from the original release date (April 9, 2020)

Special Show For Master?

Let us tell you that earlier the makers of Master had requested the Tamil Nadu government to increase the percentage of occupancy in January so that the film can be released on Pongal. Recently, during the Tamil Film Producers Council's event, Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju stated that the request for special shows by the team will also be considered if they request the government for the same.

Master In 1000+ Theatres?

Reportedly, Master will be released in 1000+ theatres across Tamil Nadu during the festival. If so, the Vijay-starrer will become the first movie (or tamil movie?)to release in such a large number of theatres. Thalapathy's last outing Bigil which was released on Diwali 2019 (October 25), had hit 700+ theatres in the state.

Master Cast And Crew

On a related note, Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu, Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das. Produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the camera for Master is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan while the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.