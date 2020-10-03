Master: Vijay Sethupathi Reveals That He Plays A Ruthless Gangster In The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer!
With several speculations doing the rounds about Thalapathy Vijay's Master release, a recent media interaction of Vijay Sethupathi has diverted the attention of the film's fans.
Well, apparently during a promotional event of his recent release Ka Pae Ranasingam, the Makkal Selvan was asked about his character in the Lokesh Kangaraj directorial.
Vijay Sethupathi: Enjoyed Playing A Ruthless Gangster
Stating that he enjoyed playing the role of a gangster in the highly-anticipated film, he was quoted as saying, "Everyone has dirt within them. Not sure if there is a way to get rid of them, but when one acts as a villain, there is a way of removing that dirt out. I play a ruthless gangster, but I thoroughly enjoyed it."
Vijay Sethupathi As Bhavani In Master
The actor will be seen essaying the role of a gangster named Bhavani. His character will have two different versions, one in the flashback essayed by Master Mahendran and the other one by Vijay Sethupathi.
Vijay Sethupathi-Thalapathy Vijay
If reports are to be believed, a high-octane action sequence featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay has been shot, which is said to be one of the highlights of the film. Also, the makers are expecting that the sequence will thrill the fans and followers of the actors who are expecting a mass film from them.
Master Cast And Crew
Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The film will also feature an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying pivotal roles. The lens for the film is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan while the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
