Is Pandian Stores Actress Kausalya Senthamarai Critical?

Vijay TV's popular show Pandian Stores' actress Kausalya Senthamarai is reportedly hospitalized after facing breathing issues. Notably, a report published in a leading portal suggests that she is critical.

The 74-year-old actress is currently working for the show Pandian Stores. Kausalya Senthamarai is playing the role of a grandmother in the show. This report must have shocked her fans. More details about her health are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Kausalya has also featured in popular TV show Poove Poochudava. However, the actress shot to fame with her role of grandmother in Pandian Stores. She has worked in popular films like Thirudathe, Vayasu Pasanga and so on and has shared screen space with renowned actors like MGR, Yuthan Balaji, Madhan Pandian, Raghavendran and others.

For the unversed, she was married to late veteran actor Kalyanaraman Senthamarai aka Senthamarai. He had worked with legendary actors like Sivaji Ganesan, MGR, Rajinikanth and so on. He passed away in 1992 due to heart attack while performing a play Kalyana Malai on stage.

May Kausalya Senthamarai get well soon!