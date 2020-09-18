Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: The Shooting Of The Project To Resume In October

Rajinikanth, the superstar will be next seen in the upcoming Siva directorial Annaatthe. The shooting of the highly anticipated project is currently put on hold, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. As per the latest updates, the shooting of Annaatthe might get resumed in October 2020, However, the makers are yet to confirm the reports officially.

Annaatthe features lady superstar Nayanthara, National award-winner Keerthy Suresh, senior actresses Khushboo, and Meena, as the female leads. According to the sources close to the project, Nayanthara is appearing as the female lead opposite Rajinikanth in the movie, while Keerthy Suresh plays the role of his younger sister.

The mass entertainer, which is scripted by director Siva himself, will feature Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, Vela Ramamoorthy, George Maryan, and so on in the other pivotal roles. D Imman composes the music, while Vetri handles the cinematography. Annaatthe is bankrolled by the prestigious banner, Sun Pictures.