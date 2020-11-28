Filmmaker Siva’s Father Jayakumar Passes Away

Popular filmmaker Siva's father Jayakumar passed away on November 27 in Chennai due to age-related ailments. According to a report published in a leading portal, he had been admitted to a private hospital in the city. Jayakumar is survived by his wife, daughter and two sons - Siva and Bala. His last rites will take place today (November 28) in Chennai.

Jayakumar's demise is indeed a big loss to the Tamil film industry. Fans have been posting condolence messages on social media after his death. For the unversed, Jayakumar was a renowned short film and documentary photographer, and had worked in more than 400 films. Notably, he had also played a vital role in launching his children in Kollywood. Jayakumar's father Velan was a film producer and scriptwriter.

Meanwhile, Jayakumar's elder son Siva is the renowned director in Kollywood. He has directed some of the successful films like Vedalam, Vivegam, Viswasam, Siruthai and so on. Notably, the director is known for collaborating with Thala Ajith multiple times. Currently, he is busy shooting for Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe. On the other hand, Jayakumar's younger son Bala is an actor. He has predominantly worked in Malayalam films.

Also Read : Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: The Shooting Of The Project To Resume In October?

Also Read : Thala Ajith's Viswasam Earns The Top Spot In TRP Charts During The Lockdown!

May Jayakumar's soul rest in peace!