Prabhu Deva’s Wife’s Name Revealed! Brother Raju Sundaram Confirms & Shares Full Love Story

After a lot of speculations about Prabhu Deva's second marriage, his brother and dancer Raju Sundaram has finally confirmed that the Minsara Kanavu actor got married to Mumbai-based physiotherapist Dr Himani in May 2020. While expressing his happiness to ETimes, Raju said, "We are very happy about Prabhu Deva's marriage."

A report published in an entertainment portal states that Prabhu Deva was undergoing treatment from Dr Himani for his back and legs, due to his frequent dancing. They fell in love with each other and tied the knot in May in Chennai. Interestingly, the couple was supposed to get hitched in March, as they had flown to Prabhu's hometown.

But due to the lockdown, they had to postpone their marriage plans. From March to May 2020, Prabhu Deva and Dr Himani were reportedly in a live-in relationship. Coming back to the wedding, the ceremony took place at the actor's house in Chennai, which was attended by only their family members due to the lockdown rules.

Notably, Prabhu Deva's wife has met her in-laws twice in Mysore. After two months of the wedding, the newlyweds jetted off to Mumbai to take blessings from Himani's family. Well, it looks like the marriage was indeed a special one for the couple's families.

A few days ago, reports stated that Prabhu Deva is marrying his niece, but Raju Sundaram's statement cleared the air. For the unversed, Prabhu Deva was previously married to Ramlatha in 1995. The duo has three children. Their eldest son died in 2008 due to cancer. In 2011, Prabhu Deva and Ramlatha got divorced due to the actor's love affair with actress Nayanthara. In 2012, the lovebirds also parted ways.

On the professional front, Prabhu Deva will be seen in several Tamil films such as Theal, Pon Manickavel, Bagheera, Oomai Vizhigal and Yung Mung Sung. He also wrapped up his directorial venture Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan in the lead role.

Filmibeat congratulates Prabhu Deva and Himani a happy married life!