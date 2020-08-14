    For Quick Alerts
      SP Balasubrahmanyam Is In ICU Under Ventilation, But Stable: Son SPB Charan

      SP Balasubrahmanyam, the legendary singer has been in critical condition and put on life support, earlier today (August 14, 2020). The 74-year-old has been admitted to the hospital from the past few days after he tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, a few Tamil news channels had published false reports regarding SP Balasubrahmanyam's current condition.

      However, the family of the legendary singer has now put an end to the rumours. SPB Charan, the son of SP Balasubrahmanyam has put an end to the speculations and confirmed that the veteran singer is stable, even though he still in the ICU under ventilation, in a recent official statement. The singer-producer also took to his official Twitter page and made it clear that his father is in safe hands.

      SP Balasubrahmanyam Is In ICU Under Ventilation, But Stable: Son SPB Charan

      SPB Charan also thanked all the fans and well-wishers for the prayers and stated that his father will be back sooner than later. The SPB family's confirmation came out as a great relief for the fans of Balasubrahmanyam, who have been extremely anxious about the singer's health condition.

      Meanwhile, a picture of the senior singer which is supposedly clicked from the ICU has been going viral on social media. In the picture, SP Balasubrahmanyam is seen showing thumbs up, indicating that he is doing fine. The singer has been admitted to the MGM hospital, in Chennai.

