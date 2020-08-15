Jayam Ravi To Start Shooting For Thani Oruvan Sequel Soon!

Jayam Ravi is unarguably one of the busiest actors of the contemporary Tamil cinema. The actor, who is best known for his versatility, has some highly promising projects in the pipeline. If the latest reports are to be believed, Jayam Ravi is planning to kickstart the shooting of the much-awaited sequel of Thani Oruvan, soon.

According to the latest updates, the actor is planning to kickstart Thani Oruvan sequel, which is directed by his elder brother, the popular filmmaker Mohan Raja, once the lockdown comes to an end. The project, which is said to be an action thriller, is expected to bring back the major faces of its prequel, except the antagonist Arvind Swami.

Even though the makers have not revealed any details regarding the theme of the second installment, the sources suggest that the sequel will have a stronger antagonist. Jayam Ravi will reprise his much-loved character Mithran IPS in the sequel. Nayanthara, the leading lady of Thani Oruvan, is also expected to reprise her character in the project.