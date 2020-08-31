Suriya's Soorarai Pottru TO Get Streamed in 200 Countries?

Soorarai Pottru, the Suriya starrer is all set to get a direct OTT release in Amazon Prime Video. The makers decided to go ahead with the OTT release, as the theaters might not reopen anytime soon. If the latest reports are to be believed, Soorarai Pottru is getting streamed in 200 countries all over the world.

Soorarai Pottru, which is said to be an autobiographical drama, marks the first association of Suriya and Sudha Kongara, the filmmaker who is best known for the Madhavan staring sports drama Irudhi Stuttru. The talented actor's character in the movie, Nedumaaran Rajangam is said to be loosely based on GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.

Aparna Balamurali has appeared as the female lead opposite Suriya in the movie. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the songs and background score for the movie. Niketh Bommireddy is the director of photography. Sathish Suriya handles the editing. Soorarai Pottru is produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under the banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.