Thalapathy 65 Makers Ask Vijay To Reduce His Remuneration!

Vijay-starrer Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most awaited films of the year. Master was scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020, but due to lockdown, the makers have kept the film's release on hold. Amidst Master's promotion, Vijay also announced his 65th film which tentatively titled as Thalapathy 65, helmed by AR Murugadoss.

Well, the Indian government imposed lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions have indeed changed the lifestyle of commoners as well as celebrities. However, people who earn on a daily basis are the most affected ones in this lockdown. Hence, many celebs have decided to reduce their remuneration to help the producers and daily wage workers to bear losses.

In Tamil film industry, actors like Harish Kalyan and Vijay Anthony have already decided to reduce their fees for some of their upcoming projects. Now, a report covered by one of the popular YouTube channels states that Sun Pictures have asked Vijay to reduce his remuneration for Thalapathy 65. However, the Bigil actor is yet to respond to the production house's request. For those who are unaware, Vijay has charged Rs 50 crore for Bigil and Rs 70 crore for Master.

Talking about Master, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. Master has already created a buzz amongst the masses and all thanks to its promotional strategies. The songs from Master composed by Anirudh Ravichander have already been trending on the internet. Especially, Oru Kutti Kathai and Vaathi Coming are the most favourite songs of Thalapathy fans.

Master makers are not preferring OTT platforms to release the film. Hence, Vijay fans will have to wait some more time to see their favourite star on the big screen.

