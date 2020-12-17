Thalapathy 65: Nelson Dilipkumar To Revive His Dropped Project 'Vettai Mannan' For Vijay?

Thalapathy 65, the highly anticipated 65th outing of Vijay in Tamil cinema was officially launched recently. The Master actor is joining hands with the young filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for Thalapathy 65 which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. If the latest reports are to be true, director Nelson is reviving his dropped project for Vijay.

According to the reports published by a leading daily, the Doctor director is planning to revive the story of Vettai Mannan his dropped project for Thalapathy 65. The project, which was originally planned with Silambarasan in the lead role, was dropped during the initial stage itself due to production issues.

Now, the latest updates suggest that Nelson Dilipkumar is not repeating the same story of Vettai Mannan for Thalapathy 65, but has reworked the storyline to suit Vijay. The reports suggest that the actor is impressed with the idea, and has asked the filmmaker to start working on the script. However, there is no official confirmation on this report, yet.

As reported earlier, the title of Thalapathy 65 is rumoured to be getting unveiled on social media, on the eve of New Year 2021. The production banner Sun Pictures is expected to announce the same in a couple of days. The grapevine also suggests that the project might get titled, Target Raja. A fan-made poster, which hints the same, had gone viral on social networking platforms a few days ago.

If things go as planned, Thalapathy 65 will start rolling in March 2021, after leading man Vijay and director Nelson Dilipkumar finish their current commitments. The leading lady and antagonist of the project are expected to be revealed soon too. Anirudh Ravichander, the talented musician is joining hands with Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar once again, for the prestigious project.

