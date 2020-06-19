Thalapathy 65: Rashmika Mandanna To Romance Vijay In AR Murugadoss Directorial?

Karnataka Crush Rashmika Mandanna is quite a busy bee these days. The actress who is basking in the success of her last venture, Sarileru Neekevvaru has a lot of big movies in her kitty this year. Well now, it looks like Rashmika is all set to venture into the Tamil industry, after delivering a hit in Tollywood with Mahesh Babu. Yes, you read that right! As per the latest reports, the charming actress is all set to romance Thalapathy Vijay in his upcoming venture tentatively titled #Thalapathy65.

Earlier, there were reports about the makers considering actresses Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Madonna Sebastian for the highly-anticipated project. However, an official confirmation about Rashmika's inclusion has not been made by the makers yet.

Interestingly, the actress was approached by Vijay's yet-to-be-released movie, Master's director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Geetha Govindam actress is said to have declined the big offer owing to a date clash with another movie. Well, we are sure fans are also excited about the film, as much as we are to see how the chemistry between the duo works on the big screen. #Thalapathy65 helmed by AR Murugadoss, will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Celebrated music composer S Thaman will be composing music for the film.

Talking about their respective upcoming projects, Rashmika will next be seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the movie will also feature Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. She is also a part of Karthi's Sultan directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

On the other hand, Vijay is awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated movie Master post lockdown. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will also feature Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in important roles. Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the movie will have Vijay Sethupathi essaying the antagonist.

