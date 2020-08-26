Thalapathy Vijay’s Niece Sneha Britto Gets Married To Akash Murali; Photos Go Viral

Actor Vijay's niece Sneha Britto recently got married to her longtime boyfriend Akash Murali in Chennai in the presence of family members. The wedding took place at a resort in ECR Chennai on August 24. The photos from Sneha and Akash's Christian wedding went viral on social media.

Check out pics here:

In the above photos, one can see guests sitting on the dining table and enjoying dinner with the newly-wed couple. Everyone looks simply amazing in western outfits. In one of the viral pictures, actor Atharvaa looked dapper in a blue suit outside the church. For the unversed, groom Akash Murali is the younger brother of Atharvaa. Notably, Thalapathy Vijay is missing from the pictures and fans are wondering if he made it to the wedding or not.

In December 2019, Sneha and Akash had got engaged in the presence of family members and close friends. Vijay had missed the engagement ceremony too. Sneha and Akash reportedly met in Singapore while pursuing their higher studies. Earlier, the families were against their relationship due to their religious differences, but they later approved.

Also Read : Master Co-Producer Rubbishes Rumours Of Vijay Starrer Getting An OTT Release!

Notably, Sneha is the daughter of Xavier Britto, who is the producer of Vijay's next Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. The film has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read : Lokesh Kanagaraj To Feature In Vijay Starrer Master?

We wish Sneha and Akash a happy married life!