Master Co-Producer Rubbishes Rumours Of Vijay Starrer Getting An OTT Release!

There have been several rumours about Thalapathy Vijay's Master getting a direct-to-OTT release after Suriya's Soorarai Pottru. Though the director Lokesh Kanagaraj had earlier refuted the rumours, the gossipmongers are not ready to give up so easily. Well now, to give a clear cut clarification about the release, one of the producers of the film, Jagadish, has revealed that the film will only release once the current situation of COVID-19 settles down.

On the occasion of the one-year announcement of Master, he retweeted one of his tweets from the past and wrote, "Been a year since we announced #Master. Still could remember the nervousness I had while tweeting it. Months of fond memories and loads of brisk work. If not for Covid, the situation would have been totally different. Nevertheless, the celebrations awaits once things settle."

Well, to add to this, let us tell you that there are reports doing the rounds that the theatrical rights of the Vijay-starrer for Tamil Nadu have been already sold at the time of its shoot for around Rs 70-75 crore, and with such a massive amount at stake, the makers might not take the risk of giving it back and settle for less. Looks like the fans and followers of Vijay will have to wait longer to feast their eyes on their favourite actor at the theatres with his usual grand entry.

On a related note, Master will feature Malavika Mohanan as Thalapathy's lady love. The other cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying important roles. Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio.

