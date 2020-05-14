Trisha Krishnan Picks Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, & Aamir Khan As India's Best Actors

Trisha Krishnan, the charming actress has been highly active in social media and interacting with her fans, during these lockdown days. Recently, Trisha named the actors whom she considered as the best in the Indian film industry. The actress was replying to a fan's question during a live interactive session on her official Instagram page.

Interestingly, Trisha picked her co-stars Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan as the best actors of contemporary Indian cinema. The beautiful actress also posted her reply as a story on her Instagram page. Both the netizens and cine-goers are totally in favour of Trisha Krishan's choice.