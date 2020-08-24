IT'S OFFICIAL: Udhayanidhi Stalin And Arunraja Kamaraj Join Hands For Article 15 Remake!

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the actor-producer is all set to be a part of a remake, once again after Nimir. As per the latest updates, Udhanyanidhi Stalin and Arunraja Kamaraj duo are finally all set to join hands for the official Tamil remake of Ayushamm Khurrana's Article 15. The makers officially announced the project with a social media post, recently.

The social drama, which is expected to go on floors soon, is jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios. In that case, the yet to titled Udhayanidhi Stalin-Arunraja Kamaraj project will mark Boney Kapoor's third outing in Tamil cinema, after the Thala Ajith starrers Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

To the uninitiated, Article 15, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of a young police officer, was one of the most appreciated Bollywood films of 2019. Reportedly, the makers are planning to make a few changes in the central character and storyline of the Tamil remake, to cater to the Kollywood audiences.