Soorarai Pottru: Suriya-Sudha Kongara's Action Drama To Release On Amazon Prime On October 30!

The wait is finally over. Suriya's next Soorarai Pottru is all set to make its grand entry with its unconventional release on OTT platform. The action-drama will now be exclusively available on Amazon Prime from October 30, 2020.

Sharing the big news on the special occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi, Suriya wrote, "Vinyagar Chathurthi wishes to all.. Soorarai Pottru on Prime." He also announced his massive donation of Rs 5 crore to the people affected by COVID-19, the cine workers of the film industry and the frontline COVID-19 warriors.

The actor stated that he took the decision about the OTT release of Soorarai Pottru as a producer and not as a hero. Suriya also requested support from his fans and audiences, and also thanked them for understanding the current situation of the industry. He added that he has decided to complete 1-2 films by the time the state returns to normalcy.

Well, we are sure the fans are more than excited with the news and are gearing up to watch the highly-anticipated movie to feast their eyes on the versatile actor. It is to be noted that Suriya's Ponmagal Vandhal, starring Jyotika, was also released on Amazon Prime a few months back, which received high appreciation from the audiences.

Coming back to Soorarai Pottru, the action-drama helmed by Irudhi Suttru fame Sudha Kongara is a gripping biopic that features Mohan Babu, Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The highly-awaited film is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Produced by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment, the film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

