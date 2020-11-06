Vijay Denies Being Associated With His Father's Political Party; Releases Official Statement

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema denied being connected with the political party, founded by his father SA Chandrasekhar. The Master actor revealed his statement through an official statement released on social media. Vijay has also stated that he is planning to take legal action against the misuse of his pictures, in the statement.

The actor went on to release the statement after the rumours that suggested that he is making his political entry with a party named All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, started doing rounds on social media. According to the grapevine, Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar is the general secretary of the party, while his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar is the treasurer.

However, Vijay has now put an end to the rumours, by confirming that he is not directly or indirectly involved with the party. The actor added that strict legal action will be taken against the party and its members, if his name, pictures, or the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam is used by them.

Read Vijay's official statement here: