Vijay's Remarkable Selfie With Fans Becomes The Most Retweeted Post On Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a huge fan following especially on social media. Take any day and you will find at least a hundred pictures of the actor being tweeted, retweeted or shared on Twitter. Thanks to the fan frenzy, the actor's mass selfie uploaded on his Twitter handle on February 10, 2020, has become the most retweeted post on Twitter.

Let us tell you that the picture was taken from Tamil Nadu's Neyveli, wherein the actor stood on top of a van and took a selfie with the crowd, who gathered to get a glimpse of the Thalapathy. Notably, Vijay was shooting for his upcoming film titled Master. Later, he had uploaded the picture with the caption, "Thank you Neyveli" The post has so far received 134.8 K+ retweets, 9.2 K+ quote tweets and 356.4 K+ likes. Well, fans are elated with the big achievement and are celebrating the same by trending Vijay's hashtag on Twitter.

Expressing happiness with the mass ranking of the picture, the makers of Master tweeted on their official page, "Thalapathy's selfie with his fans in Neyveli is a talking point on social media now. The selfie, which has more than 134.2K+ retweets without quotes becomes India's most retweeted tweet. "KING OF SOCIAL MEDIA" tag is justified once again! #Master @actorvijay."

For the uninitiated, last year (2019) Vijay's Bigil first look poster turned out to be the most retweeted post on Twitter.

On the work front, Vijay is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The thriller, which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020, was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. The highly-anticipated movie will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying key roles. Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio.

Vijay is also a part of AR Murugadoss' next, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, which is yet to be officially announced by the makers.

