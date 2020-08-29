Vijay Sethupathi And Taapsee Pannu To Share The Screen In Jana Gana Mana!

Taapsee Pannu, the talented actress is all set to make her comeback to Tamil cinema soon. Taapsee is all set to play the lead role in the upcoming movie Jana Gana Mana. As per the latest reports, popular actor Vijay Sethupathi has now joined the star cast of the movie.

However, Vijay Sethupathi is not playing the lead role in the movie, but is making an extended cameo appearance. Thus, the project will mark the first onscreen collaboration of Taapsee Pannu and the Laabam actor. If the reports are to be believed, Vijay Sethupathi is totally impressed with his character, and has allotted 30 days from his busy schedule for the project,

Jana Gana Mana, which is said to be a social thriller, will mark the directorial debut of Deepak Sundarrajan, the son of senior actor-director Sundarrajan. To the uninitiated, Deepak Sundarrajan is also the former associate of the talented filmmaker AL Vijay. The latest reports suggest that the pre-production of the project is currently under progress. Jana Gana Mana is expected to go on floors in September 2020.