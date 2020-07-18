    For Quick Alerts
      Vijay Sethupathi: 'Karthik Subbaraj Gave Me Hope During My Struggling Days'

      Vijay Sethupathi, the Makkal Selvan is one of the most sought-after talents of the contemporary Tamil cinema. However, the talented actor reached at this position after struggling for over a decade and playing minimal roles in several films. In a recent interview given to a popular media, Vijay Sethupathi opened up about popular filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's role in his career.

      Interestingly, the actor revealed that it was the Petta director who gave him hope and asked to never give up on cinema, during his struggling days. Vijay Sethupathi remarked that Karthik Subbaraj is one of the very few industry members who always had faith in his talent. He stated that the young filmmaker is one of the most important people in his life.

      Vijay Sethupathi had associated with Karthik Subbaraj for several short films, before making it big on the silver screen. The filmmaker later cast him in the lead role in his directorial debut Pizza, which emerged as a critical and commercial success. The movie had played a crucial role in establishing Vijay Sethupathi as one of the most bankable stars in Tamil cinema.

