Jagame Thandhiram India Release Time And More: Everything You Need To Know!

Jagame Thandhiram, the Dhanush starring action thriller is gearing up for a Netflix release on June 18. The highly anticipated project, which marks Dhanush's first collaboration with director Karthik Subbaraj, is hitting the screens after getting delayed multiple times. Now, the sources have revealed some exciting details regarding the release of Jagame Thandhiram.

Interestingly, the Dhanush starrer is being simultaneously released in 17 languages, over 190 countries. Thus, Jagame Thandhiram has emerged as the widest release in its leading man Dhanush's acting career, despite not getting a theatrical release. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial will start streaming on Netflix from 12.30 PM on June 18, Friday in India.

Dhanush’s #JagameThandhiram releasing tomorrow in 17 languages only on NETFLIX.



🇺🇸 12.00 AM

🇬🇧 08.00 AM

🇦🇪 11.00 AM

🇮🇳 12.30 PM

🇸🇬 03.00 PM

🇲🇾 03.00 PM

🇨🇦 03.00 AM

🇦🇺 05.00 PM

🇫🇷 09.00 AM

🇯🇵 04.00 PM pic.twitter.com/IrKLW1opOv — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) June 17, 2021

Even though it has been evident that Dhanush is unhappy with the OTT release of the project, the cine-goers believe that it might not prevent the film from emerging as a fulfilling cinematic experience. From the National award-winner's confidence over the project, it is evident that Jagame Thandhiram is going to be a one-of-its-kind experience for the Tamil cinema audiences.

Jagame Thandhiram was originally slated to hit the theatres in May 2020. However, the release of the Karthik Subbaraj project was delayed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The production banner, Y Not Studios finally opted for an OTT release, citing the financial issues caused by the delay of the Dhanush starrer.

Coming to Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush is playing the role of Suruli, a Madurai-based youngster who moves to London and emerges as a don. James Cosmo, the popular Hollywood actor is playing a pivotal role in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial.

Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan are the female leads of Jagame Thandhiram. The movie will have an extensive star cast, including Kalaiyarasan, Malayalam actor Joju George, Soundararaja, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Chinni Jayanth, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, and so on. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and background score. Shreyaas Krishna is the director of photography. Vivek Harshan handles the editing.