Jagame Thandhiram: The Dhanush Project Is Not Getting A Netflix Release On March 26

Jagame Thandhiram, the Dhanush starring mass entertainer which is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is all set to release on Netflix soon. Recently, it was rumoured that the project is releasing on March 26, 2021. However, the sources close to Jagame Thandhiram have now denied the reports, thus putting an end to the speculations.

The makers had officially confirmed the Netflix release of the Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj project, by releasing the much-awaited official teaser. As per the reports, the team has not finalised the Netflix release date of Jagame Thandhiram so far. If things follow as planned, the release date of the highly anticipated project will be officially announced in a few days.

As reported earlier, the Dhanush fans and cine-goers are upset with the production banner Y Not Studios, for opting for an OTT release for Jagame Thandhiram. The banner and producer S Shashikanth received severe backlash from the audiences on social media, after the reports regarding the Netflix release of the film started doing rounds.

The grapevine also suggests that both the leading actor Dhanush and director Karthik Subbaraj are also not happy with the Netflix release of Jagame Thandhiram. The rumours regarding Dhanush's fall-out with producer Shashikanth started doing rounds after the duo unfollowed each other on social media. The actor had also expressed his displeasure over the OTT release, with a couple of Twitter posts.

Coming to Jagame Thandhiram, the movie features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads. Santhosh Naraynan has composed the songs and original score. Shreyaas Krishna is the director of photography. Vivek Harshan has handled the editing. The Dhanush starrer is expected to releasing in five languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Also Read:

Jagame Thandhiram: Is Dhanush Starrer The Highest Paid OTT Release In Tamil?

Jagame Thandhiram Teaser Out: Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj's Film To Release On Netflix!