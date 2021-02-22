Jagame Thandhiram: Is Dhanush Starrer The Highest Paid OTT Release In Tamil?

Dhanush's highly talked about film Jagame Thandhiram's teaser was released today (February 22, 2021). As expected, the versatile actor yet again entertained his countless fans and followers with his quirky avatar as a local gangster Suruli.

Well now, what has deviated the attention of the netizens is the ongoing buzz on social media about the film's Netflix release. Though a section of social media users is not happy with the latest development, a few have expressed their support to Dhanush and the film, and are now waiting for the massive release announcement. As per rumours, the film has become the highest-paid OTT release in Tamil. If the ongoing buzz has anything to do with reality, Netflix has locked the deal with the makers of Jagame Thandhiram for a whopping Rs 55 crore. Notably, the second third and fourth in the list are Rajinikanth's 2.0, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and Thalapathy Vijay's Master.

Top OTT/Digital Streaming Rights In Tamil

Jagame Thandhiram- Rs 55 crore (Direct OTT)

2.0- Rs 54 crore

Soorarai Pottru- Rs 42 crore (Direct OTT)

Master- Rs 24 crore+16 crore Total Rs 40 crore (Rs 16 crore was paid for the film's early streaming)

Well, with the buzz going viral on social media, fans are waiting for an official clarification regarding the same from the makers' side.

Helmed by Petta fame Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram has actresses Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan in the lead roles. Actors James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George, Soundararaja, Chinna Jayanth, Vadivukkarasi, Devan are essaying key roles in the gangster drama, which is backed by S Sashikanth of Y Not Studios. The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan while the cinematography and editing of Jagame Thandhiram is carried out by Shreyaas Krishna and Vivek Harshan.

Also Read: Jagame Thandhiram Teaser Out: Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj's Film To Release On Netflix!

Also Read: Dhanush Begins The Dubbing For Mari Selvaraj's Karnan!