Master Advance Booking: Crowd Ignores Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Scare

Master Advance Booking Amid COVID-19 Scare

Well, much before the release of Master, what has actually deviated the attention of the netizens is the carelessness of people gathered around theatres in Chennai. Apparently, the crowd gathered around multiple theatres for booking tickets for Vijay's Master. As per The News Minute, people stayed there for the whole day to grab their first-day first show tickets.

In a few pictures that have gone viral, people can be seen ignoring social distancing norms and protocols. Surprisingly, a few didn't even bother to wear masks, especially at the time when the second wave of COVID-19 is looming on southern states. When people were asked the reason for the same by a few media outlets, a quick response came that they lost their respective masks because of the crowd.

Netizens’ Request To Thalapathy Vijay

The viral pictures of young men have indeed left many shocked, who are now requesting Thalapathy Vijay to address the situation through a live conference so that Master's release and the careless behaviour of people doesn't turn into a regretful event in the future.

On the other hand, several health experts had earlier expressed their disapproval when Thalapathy Vijay requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to allow 100% occupancy for Master.

Master: Cast And Crew

The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The highly-anticipated movie will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying important roles.