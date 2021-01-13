Master Day 1 Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Gets A Terrific Opening

Master starring the one and only Thalapathy Vijay opened on January 13, 2021, with a terrific response at the box office. In the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, the celebrated actor plays the role of a troublemaker professor named John Durairaj aka JD. His clash with Bhavani, a deadly gangster played by Vijay Sethupathi is the crux of the action-entertainer.

The Vijay-starrer was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020, however, the makers had to postpone the release date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. As Master is one of the big films to hit the screens post the COVID-19 lockdown, the release is expected to revive the Tamil film industry.

On day 1 of its release, Master acquired a total net collection of Rs 40+ crore. In Tamil Nadu, the film has made a total net collection of Rs 23+ crore. As per reports, Karnataka and Kerala's net collection is Rs 3+ crore each. The film has garnered a massive collection of Rs 4.5+ crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Check Out Master's Day 1 Net Collection

TN: 23+ Cr

KA: 3+ Cr

KL: 3+ Cr

AP&TS: 4.5+ Cr

ROI(Rest of India): 1.5+ Cr

ROW (Rest of World): 4+ Cr

Master Day 1 BO: 40+ Cr

Interestingly, though there were massive offers from several OTT platforms, the makers were keen to release the film in theatres. Master produced by Xavier Britto, under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, was released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

The film features an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying important roles, Master has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Sathyan Sooryan.

