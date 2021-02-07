Master: The Deleted Scene From The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Is Winning The Internet!

Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer hit the theatres on January 13, 2021, as Pongal special release. A few scenes were chopped off from the theatrical version of Master due to its excessive length. However, one of such deleted scenes are now released and winning the internet. The Vijay fans and cine-goers are now wondering why such an impactful scene was removed from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

The 4.50 minutes long scene begins with Thalapathy Vijay's character JD discussing decision making with his students. Later, he is informed that Savitha (Gowri G Kishan)'s parents are withdrawing their comment. JD goes to Savitha's class and takes her with him to the Principal's room, without the permission of Asst. Professor Charulatha (Malavika Mohanan).

Later, JD proves the crime did the boys in from of their parents, to much their shock. He later tries to make both the parents and teachers stop blaming girls for all sexual crimes. He also makes the boy's mother about the seriousness of the crime her son has committed and the importance of punishment.

The netizens are absolutely in love with this deleted scene, which clearly suggests how Thalapathy Vijay's character JD is as a professor. The cine-goers feel that this scene should have added to the film instead of the few unnecessary scenes that just contributed to the screentime of Master. The fans also remarked how Vijay has evolved as an actor, by pointing out the actor's flawless performance in this particular scene.