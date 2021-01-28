    For Quick Alerts
      Master To Release On Amazon Prime Video Without Cuts; To Have An Additional 10 Minutes Of Run Time!

      Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starring blockbuster which hit the theatres for Pongal 2021, is now all set to get released on Amazon Prime Video. As reported earlier, Master will get an OTT release on January 29, Saturday. Interestingly, the OTT version of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will have an additional 10 minutes of running time.

      Yes, you read it right. As per the reports, Master is releasing without the censor cuts on Amazon Prime Video. So, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will have a total run time of 3 hours and 10 minutes, when it comes to the OTT version. Also, all the words that were removed by the censor board with 'beep' sound, are included in the Amazon Prime Video version of Master.

      Well, it is a highly exciting news for the Thalapathy Vijay fans and cine-goers, who were disappointed with the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial getting cuts from the censor board. The trade analysts suggest that this move will prompt the audiences who watched Master on theatres, to revisit the film once again in the Amazon Prime Video.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 22:44 [IST]
